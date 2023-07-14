Just four months after the release of her vulnerable fourth studio album, Mañana Será Bonito, Karol G is back with a triumphant new single. While Mañana Será Bonito detailed the heartbreaking fallout of a tumultuous relationship, Karol’s new song “S91” features her emerging from heartache stronger than ever before.

The song’s title alludes to the Bible verse, Psalms 91, and Karol sings a portion of the song.

“Pues mil caerán a tu derecha, y diez mil a tu izquierda, pero a ti nada te pasará,” she sings, which means, “For a thousand shall fall at thy right hand, and ten thousand at thy left, but nothing shall befall thee.”

In the song’s accompanying visual, Karol is seen in the desert near a set-up of speakers arranged to look like a cross. She is then chased by a group of people and a pack of animated wolves, with a lone panther at her side.

Elsewhere in the video, she is seen running the streets of Paris, as she embraces the bliss and joy of her own company.

The video then closes out with a teaser for a special edition of Mañana Será Bonito called Bichota Season, which is said to be coming soon.

You can watch the video for “S91” above.