Back in September, Katy Perry was home with her daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, when she learned a man had climbed over the fence of their Beverly Hills property. The alleged stalker, William Edward Terry, was asked to leave but, when he refused to do so, was apprehended by security and placed under a citizen’s arrest. Terry was officially charged with trespassing on Wednesday and given a court arraignment date of January 8. However, he did not show up, according to TMZ.

A warrant was issued for his arrest, but Perry’s fear is that he will try and come in contact with the singer and her family once again. This could prove to be costly for him, as a restraining order was put in place at the request of Perry’s husband Orlando Bloom, their child Daisy, and Orlando’s son Flynn. On top of that, Terry used his social media accounts to harass Perry with lewd and unwarranted messages prior to the trespassing incident. Threats were also made to Bloom and other people close to the singer.

Katy gave birth to Daisy, her and Orlando’s first child, back in August, just a month before the trespassing incident. The birth was announced on UNICEF’s Instagram, as they are both Goodwill Ambassadors for the foundation. The post was also attached to a donation page, which asked followers to contribute to in order to “help every mother and newborn get the care they need.”

(via TMZ)