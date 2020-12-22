Katy Perry’s new video for “Not The End Of The World,” in a way, has been years and years in the making. Towards the start of Perry’s career, she and Zooey Deschanel drew a lot of visual comparisons to each other, so Perry made terrific use of her famous lookalike in the new video, which involves a mix-up between the two. This isn’t the first time Perry used her resemblance to Deschanel to her advantage, as Perry told Deschanel in an Instagram Live chat following the video’s premiere: Perry admitted that before she was famous, she used to pretend to be Deschanel so she could get into clubs.

Perry told Deschanel:

“I have to admit something, Zooey. When I came to LA, I was pretty much a nobody, and you were like just getting so huge at that time, it was like Zooey Deschanel ran the world at that particular moment. Your star was really being born. You have always been everything to me, but in that moment, I was so complimented to look like you. But I have to admit something to you on a Live: When I first got to LA, I went to the club a lot. And I wanted to get into the club, and I had no money, and I had no clout, I had nothing, and sometimes I would pose as you to get into the club.”

Much to Perry’s surprise, Deschanel informed her that Perry’s reveal wasn’t news to her. With a laugh, Deschanel responded, “Well, I know this, because people were like, ‘I saw you!’ But I’m such a goody two-shoes, and as people kept going like, ‘I saw you out! I made eye contact with you,’ and I was like, ‘No!’ Then everybody kept telling me about this girl Katy, ‘Katy who looks just like you,’ and I’m like, ‘Who is this Katy?’ And then when I first met you, I was so relieved because you’re so pretty, and I was like, ‘Oh, thank God. She’s so pretty.’ You never know when people say you look like somebody, what they’re going to look like. But I was like, ‘Oh my God, she’s so gorgeous, thank you, compliment.'”

Watch the full chat above, with the club story starting at 7:35 into the video.