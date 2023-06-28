Over the years, American Idol alums Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood have been pit against each other. Now, Clarkson has set the record straight on any supposed beef between them, on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

A viewer, Megan, started asking Clarkson a question by establishing the context that she and Underwood have been pitted against each other. However, she stumbled over Underwood’s name, calling her “Carrie Wood.” After a quick laugh about that, Clarkson jumped in, “I think I know where you’re going with this. People always pit us [against each other] and we don’t even know each other well enough to be pitted [against each other]. Like, literally, we’ve run into each other a handful of times, and we’ve… there’s no beef between us. There’s, well, nothing, between… like, we don’t know each other! So, we’ve literally run into each other a few times.”

After Clarkson’s answer, Cohen asked Megan if that was actually her question, and Megan continued, “What was your favorite part of having her as a guest on your talk show?”

After a laugh and a walk around the room, Clarkson explained, “Look, everybody always asks me the ‘pitted against each other’ question.” Clarkson’s response to the talk show question was similar to the beef question anyway, as she said, “It was awesome. It was great to have her on the show. I think the thing that was cool about it is that everybody always pits us against each other, and I don’t know why they do that. They don’t do that with dudes. They only do it with females! And I’m like, ‘We don’t even know each other well enough to do that!'”

Check out the interview clip above.

