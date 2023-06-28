Kelly Clarkson isn’t holding back. Her latest album, Chemistry, offers unfiltered accounts of the events leading up to her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. But she’s also getting candid in her interviews during her press run for the album.

Many of us first met Clarkson in 2002 during the inaugural season of American Idol, where she was crowned the winner. However, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Cohen asked Clarkson about a time when she revealed on her talk show that some celebrities were rude to her following her American Idol win.

When Cohen asked Clarkson if she’d be willing to name a few of these celebrities, however, she opted to plead the fifth.

She did, however, offer a slight hint, and managed to throw some slight shade in the process.

“I will say, a lot of them ended up on shows like the one I’m from,” she said. “It’s funny what money does.”

Clarkson did not specify whether she meant if these celebrities went on to audition for shows like American Idol or as judges. You can see a clip from the interview above.

Chemistry is out now via Atlantic. Find more information here.

