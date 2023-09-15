Kesha is back. In June, the pop star shared that the defamation lawsuit producer Dr. Luke filed against her in 2014 was settled out of court. “I am so full of light and excitement for the beautiful things to come, for shows to play, and art to make to share with you all,” she wrote.

Before that, the singer had announced The Gag Order Tour, but it’s now been renamed to The Only Love Tour.

“My animals. My fans. This has been a truly transformative year,” she wrote on social media. “And we have a LOT of overdue celebrating to do together. I’ve decided to change the name of my fall tour from ‘The Gag Order Tour’ to the ‘THE ONLY LOVE TOUR.’ Life is too short, and I want to celebrate the freedom and love in my life with all of you. LET’S DO THIS. Only love can save us now #OnlyLoveTour.”

My animals. My fans. This has been a truly transformative year. And we have a LOT of overdue celebrating to do together. I’ve decided to change the name of my fall tour from ‘The Gag Order Tour' to the ‘THE ONLY LOVE TOUR.' Life is too short, and I want to celebrate the freedom… pic.twitter.com/skXFwPcyIa — kesha (@KeshaRose) September 14, 2023

Find the dates below.

10/15 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

10/16 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

10/18 — New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

10/20 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

10/21 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

10/23 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

10/26 — Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion

10/28 — Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

10/29 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/31 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

11/01 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/03 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

11/06 — Toronto, Ontario @ History

11/07 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

11/09 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

11/11 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom

11/12 — Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Showroom

11/14 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

11/17 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

11/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium