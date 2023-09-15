Kesha is back. In June, the pop star shared that the defamation lawsuit producer Dr. Luke filed against her in 2014 was settled out of court. “I am so full of light and excitement for the beautiful things to come, for shows to play, and art to make to share with you all,” she wrote.
Before that, the singer had announced The Gag Order Tour, but it’s now been renamed to The Only Love Tour.
“My animals. My fans. This has been a truly transformative year,” she wrote on social media. “And we have a LOT of overdue celebrating to do together. I’ve decided to change the name of my fall tour from ‘The Gag Order Tour’ to the ‘THE ONLY LOVE TOUR.’ Life is too short, and I want to celebrate the freedom and love in my life with all of you. LET’S DO THIS. Only love can save us now #OnlyLoveTour.”
Find the dates below.
10/15 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
10/16 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
10/18 — New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
10/20 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
10/21 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
10/23 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
10/26 — Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion
10/28 — Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
10/29 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/31 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
11/01 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11/03 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
11/06 — Toronto, Ontario @ History
11/07 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
11/09 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
11/11 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom
11/12 — Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Showroom
11/14 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
11/17 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
11/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium