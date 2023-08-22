Kesha’s latest album, Gag Order, is a stripped-down look at the singer’s life over the past few years, including her legal battles. On her single, “Hate Me Harder,” Kesha refused to be silenced by her naysayers. In her new NSFW photo, Kesha is pushing back further about any other kind of censoring.

As she enjoyed a dip into a stream of water, Kesha turned the walk in nature into an impromptu naked photoshoot. When she posted the image (which features only her hand and an overlay of her album art covering her breast), she found a way to market her Gag Order album, writing, “The only thing I have on is my album.”

One fan took some creative liberties with the image to give their own take on the moment, writing, “And now you’re the Jungle Cat Queen.”

While discussing the creative process, Kesha told Rolling Stone that the art of vulnerability played a considerable part. “I feel like I’m giving birth to the most intimate thing I’ve ever created. It’s scary being vulnerable. The fact that I have compiled an entire record of these emotions, of anger, of insecurity, of anxiety, of grief, of pain, of regret, all of that is so nerve-racking — but it’s also so healing,” said Kesha.

Gag Order is out now via Kemosabe/RCA Records. For more information, click here.