Here Is Kesha’s ‘Only Love Tour’ Setlist

Kesha kicked off her Only Love Tour last night (October 15), after playing a show at Dallas’ The Factory in Deep Ellum. As she will be heading to cities across North America until the end of November, many fans might be wondering which of her biggest hits they can expect to hear — especially if they have tickets to an upcoming show.

Of course, she has her breakthrough single, “Tik Tok,” on the list. Kesha throws in a few special covers too, including one of Pitbull’s “Timber,” as she performed on the original chorus of his song.

Earlier this year, she released her fifth album, Gag Order. Kesha opens the show with one of the record’s songs, “Only Love Can Save Us Now,” as it served as inspiration for the tour’s title.

For a complete list of tour dates and ticketing information, visit the pop star’s website here.

Continue scrolling for Kesha’s Only Love Tour setlist.

1. “Only Love Can Save Us Now”

2. “Tik Tok”

3. “Cannibal”

4. “Backstabber”

5. “Raising Hell”

6. “Take It Off”

7. “Good Old Days” (Macklemore cover)

8. “Eat The Acid”

9. “Till The World Ends” (Britney Spears cover)

10. “Hymn”

11. “Hate Me Harder” (live debut)

12. “Ram Dass Interlude”

13. “Timber” (Pitbull cover)

14. “Your Love Is My Drug”

15. “Die Young”

16. “Blow”

17. “Praying”

18. “We R Who We R”