Netflix’s new limited series, Dahmer, is proving to be one of the year’s most controversial shows. While many have praised Evan Peters’ acting chops as the show’s subject, convicted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, family members of the victims have deemed the show insensitive, as it has triggered past traumas. Also, some people have slammed artists for alluding to Jeffrey Dahmer in past songs.

In 2010, Kesha released a song called “Cannibal,” on which, Kesha rap-sings, “Be too sweet and you’ll be a goner / Yeah, I’ll pull a Jeffrey Dahmer.’

Today (October 2), Kesha’s mother, Pebe Sebert, who co-wrote the song, has taken to TikTok to address the negative backlash. In the video clip, Sebert revealed that she wrote that particular lyric.

“At the time, Kesha and the other writer were too young to know who Jeffrey Dahmer was,” she said. “Literally, the way it happened is, I had this rhyming program called MasterWriter for songwriters, we were looking for a rhyme for ‘goner.'”

Sure enough, Dahmer’s name popped up, which inspired the line. When Sebert and Kesha were writing the song, the two recalled how Kesha wasn’t popular in high school, and how when she began blowing up, guys began fawning over her. This partly inspired the line, “But now that I’m famous / You’re up my anus.”

“It was a tongue-in-cheek, funny song,” Sebert said, “it was not actually about cannibalism… I’m sorry to anybody who’s lost a family member in this tragedy.”

Also facing backlash following Dahmer are Katy Perry and Juicy J for their 2013 collaboration, “Dark Horse.”

On his guest verse, Juicy raps, “She’s a beast / I call her Karma / She’ll eat your heart out like Jeffrey Dahmer.”

Neither Juicy nor Perry have issued a response to the backlash.