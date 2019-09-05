Kim Petras Will Take Over North America During Her Upcoming 2019 ‘Clarity’ Tour

Before the release of her album Clarity, Kim Petras was on an absolute tear when it came to dropping singles. There was a stretch where it seemed like she was putting a new song out pretty much every day. She has cooled off a little since the album came out, but she’s going to close out 2019 strong with a string of “Clarity” tour dates in support of the album.

The trek begins in Vancouver on October 21, and from there, she’ll go to Seattle, Portland, California, Texas, Florida, Nashville, Atlanta, New York, Philadelphia, Boston, and Denver before wrapping up in San Diego on December 8. Since the initial announcement, Petras added another date in Brooklyn on November 17.

I got clarity n I’m so so excited to bring it to u this fall 🖤 #THECLARITYTOUR tix are on sale this Friday 10am local n you can sign up for early access on https://t.co/GpXrPZSfsP !! pic.twitter.com/bn7yDCmJs3 — KIM PETRAS (@kimpetras) September 4, 2019

Find the full list of Petras’ upcoming tour dates below, and read our review of Clarity here.

10/21 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

10/22 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

10/24 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

10/26 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater