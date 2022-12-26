Kris Floyd celebrated Christmas last night by releasing a surprise EP: The rising Puerto Rican singer-songwriter dropped four new tracks on his X-Pack EP.

Floyd is part of Tainy’s creative group Neon16 that is behind many of Latin music’s biggest songs. Last year, Floyd co-wrote the hits on Selena Gomez‘s Revelación EP like “De Una Vez” and “Baila Conmigo” featuring Rauw Alejandro. Floyd also made his debut with his La Última Vez Que Me Viste EP.

To celebrate Christmas, Floyd dropped his X-Pack EP through Soundcloud. “I’m releasing an EP only on Soundcloud to remember how it was before,” he wrote in his Instagram Stories.

The cover art features an action figure of WWE wrestler X-Pac. Floyd dabbles in Latin trap in the swaggering “Mööd Swing$” and knockout track “Que Pa$ol.”

Floyd switches between singing with his soulful voice and spitting bars in the atmospheric “Fūdo.” He also embraces reggaeton music in his soaring love song “Tayya.” Throughout the EP, Floyd flexes his sensual flow with his fierce rhymes that can pack a punch.

Most of the EP was produced by Floyd’s Neon16 cohort Jota Rosa. Rosa featured Floyd on his recent hits like “Como Ñengo” alongside Feid and “De Pasajero” with Young Miko and Chanell.

Listen to the full EP below.