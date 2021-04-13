Last week, producer DJ White Shadow, one of Lady Gaga’s Artpop collaborators, offered a response to a popular petition asking for the release of the long-rumored sequel to Artpop. Since Uproxx reported on the petition on April 5, it has gained over 10,000 signatures and currently has just under 41,000. Now, Gaga herself has offered a response.

Gaga wrote late last night in a pair of tweets, “The petition to #buyARTPOPoniTunes for a volume II has inspired such a tremendous warmth in my heart. Making this album was like heart surgery, I was desperate, in pain, and poured my heart into electronic music that slammed harder than any drug I could find. I fell apart after I released this album. Thank you for celebrating something that once felt like destruction. We always believed it was ahead of its time. Years later turns out, sometimes, artists know. And so do little monsters. Paws up.”

The petition to #buyARTPOPoniTunes for a volume II has inspired such a tremendous warmth in my heart. Making this album was like heart surgery, I was desperate, in pain, and poured my heart into electronic music that slammed harder than any drug I could find. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) April 13, 2021

I fell apart after I released this album. Thank you for celebrating something that once felt like destruction. We always believed it was ahead of its time. Years later turns out, sometimes, artists know. And so do little monsters. Paws up 🙌❤️❤️❤️ — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) April 13, 2021

Around the release of the 2013 album, Gaga suggested that a sequel to the album would be released, saying that a second part would feature more experimental material than Artpop did. In his response to the petition, DJ White Shadow summarized his view of Gaga’s feelings on the album, writing, “I am ready, and whenever LG is, we can get after it. That being said, try and be nice to her. She has feelings (like any other normal person) and this ‘era’ was a hard time for her too. I am sure she will be ok with revisiting it one day and building on it when the time is right.”