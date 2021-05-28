Getty Image
Lady Gaga Introduces An Anniversary Edition Of ‘Born This Way’ With A Big Freedia Cover

2011 was a huge year for Lady Gaga: Following the breakout success of her debut album The Fame, she released her first No. 1 album, Born This Way. The album yielded a handful of memorable top-10 singles, including “The Edge Of Glory” and the chart-topping title track. May 23 actually marked the 10th anniversary of the iconic album, and now Gaga is celebrating with a new reissue of it, Born This Way: The Tenth Anniversary, that is set to come out in June 18.

Aside from the original album, this 10th anniversary rerelease will also feature a handful of new versions of songs by artists who are representative of the LGBTQIA+ community. The first of these recordings has been shared today: A rework of “Judas” by Big Freedia. Freedia explains, “‘Judas’ was my favorite song when it came out originally, so I really wanted to cover. To me, ‘Judas’ is a love song about when someone does you dirty. I’ve sure had my experience with that. Who can’t relate?”

Aside from “Judas,” the reissue will also feature re-worked versions of “Highway Unicorn”, “You & I”, “Marry the Night”, “Born This Way,” and “The Edge Of Glory.” The other artists set to be involved have not yet been revealed.

Listen to Big Freedia’s version of “Judas” above.

Born This Way: The Tenth Anniversary is out 6/18 via Interscope. Pre-order it here.

