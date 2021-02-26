Lady Gaga was met with some distressing news yesterday, when it was reported that thieves shot her dog walker and made off with two of her three French bulldogs. Gaga has yet to offer a public statement about the dog-napping, but now her father, Joe Germanotta, has spoken out about it.

Talking with Fox News, Germanotta said, “Our whole family is upset and praying Koji and Gustavo are not harmed. Help us catch these creeps.”

It was previously reported that Gaga is offering a $500K “no questions asked” reward for the return of her dogs and information about the situation can be sent to KojiandGustav@gmail.com.

Germanotta says the dog walker is a 30-year-old family “friend,” and at the time of the interview, he was unaware of their current condition. It was previously reported, though, that the dog walker was taken to the hospital and is expected to fully recover.

Germanotta continued, “Horrible people in LA. Shooting someone in order to steal dogs is wrong.”

LAPD Public Information Officer Jeff Lee told Fox News that the department is treating the case, which detectives are currently investigating, as “assault with a deadly weapon.” Lee added, “The suspect was last observed in a white vehicle northbound of Sierra Bonita Avenue towards Hollywood Boulevard. No arrest has been made yet.”