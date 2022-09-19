Yesterday, a video surfaced of a security guard at Lady Gaga’s Miami stop on her Chromatica Ball tour who just… didn’t get the memo. As ticketholders moved through the hallway, so did the drag queen Penelopy Jean, who dressed up as the Mother Monster. The resemblance between Jean and Gaga was so uncanny that the security guard tried to shield other audience members from interacting.

Jean tells others who were filming in the crowd, “I’m a drag queen,” before turning around to the security guard and making it clear. “I’m not Lady Gaga,” Jean said.

As the guard turns to walk away, he does a confused double take. “Oh sh*t,” he responds.

Jean’s profile name lists her as “Dollar Tree Gaga,” and she is from Brazil. Some suggested she should’ve gone backstage with the security guard, until Jean responded to another user that “it was getting scary actually.”

Under the post, fans shared videos of meeting Jean in other cities, including at Gaga’s Enigma residency in Vegas. “You looked identical to her! I had to do a double take when I first saw you last night. Fabulous x 1000!!” another Miami attendee replied.

Following the viral video, Gaga’s Little Monster fandom hilariously reacting with memes of their own, and some just of the security guard’s puzzled face upon the revelation. View some of the posts below.

