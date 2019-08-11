Getty Image

Lady Gaga is using her influence to benefit the greater good following several tragic mass shootings across the country. The “Shallow” singer announced Friday she is partnering with a few organizations to fund more than 160 classroom projects in Dayton, Ohio, El Paso, Texas, and Gilroy, California, after mass shootings took the lives of many in the past two weeks.

Gaga announced her plans in a lengthy Facebook post.

“My heart goes out to those who were taken from us too soon and to their families, loved ones, and communities who are left to grieve. Everyone has the right to laws that make them feel safe in their communities. In this moment, I want to channel my confusion, frustration, and fury into hope. Hope that we are there for each other and for ourselves.”

The singer said she’s partnering with members of donorchoose.org, a non profit that brings supplies to classrooms in need, and her own Born This Way Foundation. She is fully funding 14 classrooms in Dayton, 125 classrooms in El Paso, and 23 classrooms in Gilroy in order for them to “have access to the support they need to inspire their students to work together and bring their dreams to life.”

Gaga gave a call to action for people across the country to check in on their loved ones, and for those struggling to reach out and find help.

“Surviving and recovering from these tragedies also means prioritizing your mental health and checking in on your loved ones. If you’re struggling, please be brave and tell a trusted someone. Don’t be scared to ask for help, I beg you. If you see a loved one struggling, please be brave and reach out, remind them it’s ok to not be ok, and listen to them. We cannot turn away from ourselves. We cannot turn away from our loved ones. We need each other. Don’t turn away.”

The comment section is filled with supportive fans and grateful citizens of El Paso, Dayton, and Gilroy. One user said she is a teacher from El Paso. “Our students will be entering our classrooms for the first time since this tragedy,” she wrote. “It is our job as teachers to help our students with the support they need to get through this tragedy. This will have a positive impact on our community. So I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”