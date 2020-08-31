The 2020 VMAs were full of stars, and perhaps the one with the biggest presence was Lady Gaga. She took the stage multiple times, whether it was for awards or for her epic multi-song performance. Each time she got in front of the camera, she donned a unique and memorable mask, which were perhaps the biggest highlight of a packed evening.

She accepted a pair of awards during the first half of the show, and between those times on stage, she found time for an outfit change, which is more of a feat than it would be for most considering the extravagance of her looks. During one appearance, she opted for a multicolored dress that was covered in what looks like fake eyelashes people put over car headlights. The mask for this outfit was a leathery pink one with tubes surrounding the mouth. For another, she was decked out in green, but her mask was a deep red and had two horns protruding from the cheeks, like something a GWAR or Slipknot superfan might wear to a show.

Lady Gaga serving these looks letting them b!tches know they can look great while wearing masks #VMAS. pic.twitter.com/LBILbwQFOg — LADY GAGA 〄 (@EnigmaticGaga) August 31, 2020

She also had a lengthy performance during the show, and she got technological with her mask for that one: It looked pretty standard aside from the mouth, which was covered by a live digital waveform of her vocals. After the performance, she accepted another award and put on another mask, a relatively pedestrian sparkly silver number. She donned that same mask again later in the program while accepting the Tricon Award.

Lady Gaga was doing weird masks before masks were cool and a courteous health prevention method. #VMAs #VMAs2020 pic.twitter.com/oi6CtvFPxa — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) August 31, 2020

How inspirational was @ladygaga's Tricon Award acceptance speech?! We are still in awe! #VMAs pic.twitter.com/XKoDxSJiEs — MTV (@MTV) August 31, 2020

Throughout the show, fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to Gaga’s masks, which were overwhelmingly positive. Gaga was praised for adapting her eccentric sense of style in a relevant way, and others saw her as an example for non-mask-wearers: If she can put on a phenomenal performance in a mask, everyday people should be able to put them on at the grocery store.