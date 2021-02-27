Lady Gaga’s Stolen Dogs Have Been Returned Home Safely

Earlier this week, the unthinkable happened to Lady Gaga. While her assistant, Ryan Fischer, was out on a walk with her beloved French bulldogs, a gunman shot him and made off with two of the three pups. The whole scene was caught on tape by a neighbor’s surveillance camera and Gaga, who is currently in Rome filming a movie, offered a $500,000 reward for their return. After two long days, Gaga’s furry friends, named Koji and Gustav, have finally been returned to her safely.

AP News reports that a woman brought the two dogs into the LAPD’s Olympic Community Police Station on Friday evening. Police Captain Jonathan Tippett, commanding officer of the elite Robbery-Homicide Division, claimed that the woman appeared to be “uninvolved and unassociated” with the initial attack, though it was unclear how she obtained the dogs.

My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return. Email KojiandGustav@gmail.com to contact us. pic.twitter.com/3NY9u7Mw2K — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 26, 2021

Fischer was taken to the hospital after being shot by the thief and is thankfully expected to make a full recovery. In a statement, his family thanked Gaga for showing him love and support. “Ryan is receiving extraordinary care in the hospital right now and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery,” Fischer’s family wrote. “We cannot possibly say enough to thank all of the first responders, nurses and doctors who have worked so tirelessly to care for Ryan. Of course, we also want to thank Lady Gaga who has shown nothing but non-stop love and concern for Ryan and our family right from the outset. Ryan loves Gustavo and Koji as much as Lady Gaga does; so we join in her plea for their safe return.”