Last week, the music world was met with the sad news of Tony Bennett’s death at the age of 96. The legendary singer and music icon’s death, though unconfirmed at the moment, came after a seven-year bout with Alzheimer’s disease. Bennett’s career is highlighted by his longevity, as he began his career in the 1950s, as well as 19 Grammy wins with his most recent one coming in 2022. That win made him the second-oldest person to ever win a Grammy award.

One of Bennett’s closest collaborators was Lady Gaga as they released a pair of joint albums: 2014’s Cheek To Cheek and 2021’s Love For Sale. Days after Bennett’s passing, Lady Gaga paid tribute to the late singer in a touching Instagram post. “I will miss my friend forever,” she began in a lengthy caption attached to a picture of the two singers sharing a hug. “I will miss singing with him, recording with him, talking with him, being on stage together. With Tony, I got to live my life in a time warp. Tony & I had this magical power. We transported ourselves to another era, modernized the music together, & gave it all new life as a singing duo. But it wasnt an act. Our relationship was very real.”

Lady Gaga continued, “Our relationship was very real. Sure he taught me about music, about showbiz life, but he also showed me how to keep my spirits high and my head screwed on straight. “Straight ahead,” he’d say. He was an optimist, he believed in quality work AND quality life. Plus, there was the gratitude…Tony was always grateful. He served in WWII, marched with Martin Luther King Jr., and sang jazz with the greatest singers and players in the world. I’ve been grieving the loss of Tony for a long time. We had a very long and powerful goodbye.”

Lady Gaga touched on Bennett’s battle with Alzheimer’s and concluded with the one thing she took away from her experience with the late singer. “If I could say anything to the world about this I would say don’t discount your elders, don’t leave them behind when things change,” she noted. “Don’t flinch when you feel sad, just keep going straight ahead, sadness is part of it. Take care of your elders and I promise you will learn something special. Maybe even magical. And pay attention to silence—some of my musical partner and I’s most meaningful exchanges were with no melody at all.”

You can view the post above and read the full caption below.