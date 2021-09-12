Earlier this year, Lana Del Rey shared Chemtrails Over The Country Club, which arrived a little under two years after her sixth album Norman F*cking Rockwell. While her seventh album might have been enough to keep her fans satisfied, she’ll be back with her follow-up soon, when Blue Bannisters is released next month. But when it drops, she may no longer be around on social media.

“Hi guys, I just wanted to let you know that tomorrow we are going to be deactivating our social media accounts, my social media accounts,” she said in a video she posted to social media, according to NME. “That is simply because I have so many interests, and other jobs I’m doing that require privacy and transparency.” Del Rey promised that she would continue working on her music, spoken albums, poetry, and more. “I’m still very present and love what I do. I am absolutely here for the music,” she said, adding, that she would be “going on some different endeavours.”

Her latest announcement comes after she thanked fans for their support. “I wanna say a heartfelt, just, thank you for, you know, continuing to kind of see me through the music,” she said. “It’s always important to be witnessed and it’s also really important just to be witnessed by the people close to you that you know and who you trust.”

Blue Bannisters is out 10/22 via Polydor/Interscope. Pre-order it here.