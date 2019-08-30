Getty Image

Lana Del Rey has been productive over the course of her career, usually releasing an album every two years. The exception to that rule was 2015’s Honeymoon, which came out a bit over a year after 2014’s Ultraviolence. Now it turns out that Norman F*cking Rockwell, which was just released today, could receive a similarly quick follow-up.

In a new interview with The Times, Del Rey says that she’s already started working on her next album, that it’s called White Hot Forever, and that she believes it will be released in 2020. She said, “I’ve already written parts of it. It’s called White Hot Forever. I feel like it probably will be a surprise release sometime within the next 12 or 13 months. I’m really excited right now. I don’t want to take a break.”

Elsewhere in the piece, she reveals that White Hot Forever isn’t the only new music she’s working on, as she’s also writing and composing music for a new version of Alice In Wonderland, saying of the project, “It’s more about the story of the author and the real-life Alice back in Cambridge. I have to learn a lot more about it, but the songs are really sweet.”

Norman F*cking Rockwell is out now via Interscope/Polydor. Get it here.