Here Is Lionel Richie’s ‘Sing A Song All Night Long Tour’ Setlist

Last year, Lionel Richie was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and received the Icon Award at the American Music Awards. His legacy persists in 2023; in May, he performed at King Charles’ Coronation alongside Katy Perry, Take That, and Andrea Bocelli.

He’s taking his songs to stages all over North America on the Sing A Song All Night Long Tour with Earth, Wind & Fire. It kicked off earlier this month, and the setlist is packed with his hits, including ones by his old band Commodores as well as covers.

Check out the setlist below for his show at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, according to setlist.fm.

1. “Hello”

2. “Running With the Night”

3. “Easy / My Love”

4. “Truly”

5. “Stuck on You”

6. “Sail On” (Commodores song)

7. “You Are”

8. “Dancing on the Ceiling” (Snippet of “Jump” by Van Halen)

9. “Three Times a Lady” (Commodores song)

10. “Fancy Dancer” (Commodores song)

11. “Sweet Love” (Commodores song)

12. “Lady (You Bring Me Up)” (Commodores song)

13. “Just to Be Close to You” (Commodores song)

14. “Zoom” (Commodores song)

15. “Endless Love” (Diana Ross & Lionel Richie cover)

16. “Brick House / Fire” (Commodores song)

17. “Still” (Commodores song)

18. “Say You Say Me”

19. “We Are the World” (USA for Africa cover)

20. “All Night Long (All Night)” (encore)