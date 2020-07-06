Lizzo had planned to celebrate the holiday weekend in style. She and a group of her best friends met up at a rental home to relax, have fun, and enjoy each other’s company. But their plans were thrown off course when they were abruptly kicked out of the home by a discriminatory host.

Lizzo detailed the event in a cheeky Instagram post Sunday. The singer said that she and her friends were evicted from their rental home after the host saw her Instagram, mocked her dancing, and threatened to call the police.

Alongside a video of her twerking in a bathing suit on a sunny rooftop, Lizzo wrote: “This is for the man that kicked me out of my 7-day rental 3 days early yesterday. This is for mocking the way that I dance and for using Instagram footage of me and my 6 black homegirls to say that we could ‘hurt him’ and threaten to call the police. I know you’re watching my page so I just want you to know you can’t stop this Black girls’ shine.”

Even after the incident, Lizzo remained unbothered and said her friends quickly found a new rental house which was “better anyways.”

