Since the moment Chuu departed from LOONA late last year, the issue has opened a can of worms exposing the drama between the K-pop star, LOONA, and BlockBerry Creative. With a majority of the public showing support for Chuu and LOONA, all eyes have been on BlockBerry Creative.

Fast forward to today (January 13), reports have stated nine of the 11 remaining members of LOONA have filed lawsuits against BlockBerry Creative at the Seoul Northern District Court Civil Division 1, with four of them successfully winning against the agency.

Members Heejin, Kim Lip, Jinsoul, and Choerry have terminated their exclusive contracts with BlockBerry Creative, while five members have failed to do so. Meaning Haseul, Yeojin, Yves, Go Won, and Olivia Hye must carry out their contracts.

BlockBerry has yet to provide a full statement, but according to Soompi’s report, the agency made a brief comment saying they were looking into the matter and will share a statement at a later time.

Today’s news further confirms the reports on the nine members filing lawsuits against the label last November.

LOONA was originally set to release their newest EP early this month (January 3) that would make the group’s first comeback as an 11-member group. However, BlockBerry Creative released a statement just weeks before the comeback saying the the new project has been postponed.