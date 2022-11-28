In a whirlwind of headlines and breakout stories within the past couple of days in the K-pop sphere, the names “Chuu,” “LOONA,” and “BlockBerry Creative” have been thrown around, topping trends internationally and domestically on socials.

After the news broke out last week of BlockBerry Creative expelling member Chuu of LOONA, with claims of being abusive and having a power trip against label staff (with no evidence), people in the Korean entertainment industry, as well as staff who’ve worked alongside the young Korean artist, and netizens, have all spoken up against the outrageous accusations made by the label. LOONA member Hyunjin also went out of her way to express her anger toward the news on the fan-messaging app Fab. Now, Chuu herself has spoken up for the first time since the news broke out, and it seems like the rest of LOONA may be responding behind closed doors, according to a recent report.

In a recent Instagram Story post today (November 28), Chuu finally broke her silence on the matter concerning her expulsion from LOONA and the accusations regarding her power trip. In a translation provided by allkpop, Chuu’s message reads:

“Hello, this is Chuu. I am so grateful for so many people’s concern and comfort. I have not been contacted or know anything about this series of circumstances. I am aware of the situation, and it is clear that I have not done anything to embarrass the fans. I will talk to you again in the future once my position [on this matter] is decided. Thank you so much for giving me your concern and trust.”

In addition, JTBC’s Entertainment News reported today saying nine of the now 11 members of LOONA, excluding Hyunjin and Vivi, are working on suspending their contracts with BlockBerry Creative. Members HeeJin, HaSeul, YeoJin, Kim Lip, JinSoul, Choerry, Yves, Go Won, and Olivia Hye have filed injunctions after claiming trust has been broken with their label, making future activities, schedules, and promotions difficult for the group to move on.

According to the report, BlockBerry Creative responded by saying the report is not true.