No music festival is complete without a special announcement from one of the top-billed acts or a special guest cameo during a scheduled set. For Lorde, it was the latter. On Monday, August 14, during her stage time at Sziget Festival 2023, she reunited with Caroline Polachek for a surprise performance of her 2017 song “Green Light.”

Caroline joined Lorde at Sziget Festival to perform Green Light! 💚 pic.twitter.com/qVb95eYkvO — Caroline Polachek News ꩜ (@polacheknews) August 14, 2023

Given that Lorde has teased her musical comeback and shared two unreleased songs quickly after the performance, fans on social media began to speculate that this could mark the pair reuniting on Lorde’s next album.

The hype even flooded Lorde’s comment section on Instagram as she shared a gallery of images of her enjoying a dip in the pool with her collaborator, with the caption, “After the show, we went swimming. These times are beautiful, and they freak me out, and there’s so much to tell you.”

However, Lorde was sure to let followers know that neither the photos nor their performance was any indication the pair had any new music on the way. In the caption, she wrote, “No, this is not the start of anything out there, just want you to know there’s a light on inside me. Show it to you soon.”

Despite Lorde’s disclaimer, fans weren’t buying that she doesn’t have something up her sleeve. “This is not the start of anything. Sure,” jokingly mocked one.

“No f*cking way, it’s actually happening,” wrote another.

The skepticism continued, as another wrote, “This is not the start of anything. Me when I lie.”

Others pointed out that the link-up and the photo were reminiscent of her sophomore album, which featured “Green Light.” “These are such ‘Melodrama’ vibes,” wrote one.

Only time will tell whether or not Lorde and Caroline Polachek will hit the studio together.