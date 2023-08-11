This months marks two years since the arrival of Lorde’s third album, Solar Power. Over the last year, she has been vaguely teasing her next chapter, even speaking directly to the process of writing her next album.

The anticipation hit fever pitch this week when Lorde posted an Instagram carousel featuring moody photos of her swimming in a private pool with the caption, “After the show we went swimming.. these times are beautiful and they freak me out and there’s so much to tell you. No this is not the start of anything out there, just want u to know there’s a light on inside me .. show it to you soon.”

Lorde seemed to show a glimpse of that light during her headlining set at Boardmasters Festival on Friday, August 11. According to several fan-captured videos circulated by Lorde fan accounts, the two-time Grammy winner debuted two unreleased songs and performed an altered version of “Secrets From A Girl (Who’s Seen It All)” from Solar Power. At first, a photo showing Lorde’s setlist revealed the new songs to be “Untitled #1” and “Untitled #2,” but shortly thereafter, Pop Crave provided proof that the titles are “Silver Moon” and “Invisible Ink.”

Lorde’s new songs are titled “Silver Moon” and “Invisible Ink.” pic.twitter.com/8CUx5U3flX — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 11, 2023

In one video, Lorde sings, “Behind his back I use invisible ink / Color outside the lines with you.” The other finds her performing a similarly ethereal and immersive song with lyrics like, “Every night, the silver moon / It changes / Can you say the same? / Do you stay the same? / Can you change with me? / Can I be honest?”

See the footage below, and find Lorde’s Boardmasters setlist here.

🚨 CONFIRMED. Lorde not only played ONE but TWO new songs tonight in the UK. pic.twitter.com/LzhZ0xfD1y — Lorde Updates (@LordeUpdatesBR) August 11, 2023

HERE IT IS! NEW LORDE MUSIC! pic.twitter.com/sUNjNEYlTC — Lorde Updates (@LordeUpdatesBR) August 11, 2023