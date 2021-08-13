Lorde is just a little over a week away from gracing the world with Solar Power, her first album in over four years. It’s a long wait that her fans have endured for it, and hopefully it will pay off when the full-length project and its 12 songs arrive for them to enjoy. She’s labeled the upcoming body of work as “a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalizing the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors.” While fans are excited for the album to arrive, the singer took a moment to address comments about a certain collaborator before its arrival.

During an interview with the New York Times, the singer was asked about her feelings towards being grouped into a collective of Jack Antonoff collaborators that many jokingly refer to as “Jack’s stable.”

“I haven’t made a Jack Antonoff record,” she replied. “I’ve made a Lorde record and he’s helped me make it and very much deferred to me on production and arrangement. Jack would agree with this. To give him that amount of credit is frankly insulting.” Lorde, who worked with Antonoff on her 2017 album Melodrama in addition to her upcoming release, also added that she views the comments as “retro” and “sexist.”

“I know that there are certain hallmarks of what Jack does and some of those things I really love and some of them I don’t like,” she added. “And I beat them out of the work that we do together.”

New York Times interview

Solar Power is out 8/20 via Republic. Pre-order it here.