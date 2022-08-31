Lorde’s August 29 concert in Washington DC was noteworthy for an unusual reason. At one point during the performance, Lorde told the audience, “I was thinking today, I was lying in the Potomac River. […] I love getting to swim in water where I’m playing.” It took a few moments, but when fans realized that Lorde actually swam in the infamously unclean waterway, they laughed and were audibly grossed out.

Now Lorde has been filled in on what was going on there and she was a good sport about it. A video of Lorde chatting with fans following the show seems to capture the moment right after the Potomac’s shortcomings were explained to her. After offering a shocked reaction, she told the small group, “I think all is well, but now I know why you were laughing. I’m happy to be a DC meme, you know?”

As for the Potomac, it has a long history and reputation of being concerningly unclean. In fact, swimming in the river has actually been illegal in DC since 1971, although the Potomac Riverkeeper Network thinks it’s time to lift the swimming ban. Locals still seem hesitant about intentionally getting in that water, though: ARLnow.com conducted a poll this summer asking if people would swim in the river in the DC or Arlington, Virginia area. Over 2,100 people responded and about 23 percent said yes, 12 percent said “only at a public beach or somewhere with lifeguards,” and the remaining 65 percent gave a hard no.