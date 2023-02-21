Due to the tragic disaster created by Cyclone Gabrielle, New Zealand is in the midst of trying to rebuild. Musicians are offering their help with a relief concert called ŌTAUTAHI 4 AOTEAROA this Friday, February 24. The roster includes Lorde, Marlon Williams, L.A.B, Neil Finn, Lee Mvtthews, PRINS, and Supergroove.

Yesterday (February 19), Lorde made an Instagram Story in order to cancel previous shows she had in New Zealand, according to NZ Herald. “Over the past week, I’ve been following the ongoing devastation in Hawke’s Bay. In line with advice from the venue, the police, and our promoter, I think the right thing to do is to postpone our Hawke’s Bay shows,” she wrote. “This is a postponement, not a cancellation at this stage – I’m working on something, and you’ll hear from me soon.”

She continued, “I would love to be there with you right now, but I can also read the room, and taking precious resources away from those who need them right now is not it.”

All proceeds from the event will go to The Red Cross New Zealand Disaster Fund. The show will be taking place on Friday, February 24, at The Christchurch Town Hall. Ticket information can be found here.