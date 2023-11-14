Madi Diaz brought on Kacey Musgraves to deliver a country-pop collaboration on “Don’t Do Me Good,” a single from Diaz’s forthcoming album, Weird Faith. The emotional track details struggling with a relationship ending, with a slowed-down instrumental to match the dramatic feelings.

Musgraves appears in the second verse, as the two’s vocals do an incredible job of complimenting each other.

The music video finds Diaz wandering through her emotions on a long drive, with stunning shots of the sunset and her going through the yellow lights of a tunnel.

“I wanted this song to feel like calling your friend,” Diaz shared in a statement. “That moment of needing to commiserate and to have that person say ‘yeah, I’ve been there’ and share that experience with you.”

“I am so happy Kacey said ‘yes’ when I asked her to sing on ‘Don’t Do Me Good,'” she added. “This song would have been so awfully lonely without her and I am so grateful I get to hear her voice on this with mine.”

Previously, Diaz dropped the album’s lead single, “Same Risk,” and fans have been excited to hear the rest of the record.

Check out “Don’t Do Me Good” above.

Weird Faith is out 2/9/2024 via Anti-. Find more information here.