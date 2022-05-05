Madonna 2021 MTV Video Music Awards VMAs
Madonna Wants To Meet Pope Francis And ‘Discuss Some Important Matters’

Madonna famously has a long and colorful history with the Catholic church and now she wants to have a chat with the man in charge (at least here on Earth).

On Twitter today, Madonna reached out to Pope Francis, tweeting, “Hello @Pontifex Francis –I’m a good Catholic. I Swear! I mean I don’t Swear! Its been a few decades since my last confession. Would it be possible to meet up one day to discuss some important matters ? I’ve been ex communicated 3 times. It doesn’t seem fair. Sincerely Madonna.”

Madonna’s most notable run-in with the Catholic church was with her 1989 single “Like A Prayer” and its video, which featured imagery like burning crosses and stigmata, which led the Vatican to condemn the video. A couple years earlier, Pope John Paul II encouraged young Catholics to not attend a 1987 concert of hers in Turin, Italy. In 2006, a spokesperson for the Vatican said of her Rome concert, “This concert is a blasphemous challenge to the faith and a profanation of the cross. She should be excommunicated. To crucify herself during the concert in the city of Popes and martyrs is an act of open hostility.”

Whether or not Pope Francis is interested in meeting with Madonna, we know the religious leader is a big music fan, as he was recently spotted at a record store in Rome.

