In December, Madonna commenced the US dates of her Celebration Tour. A video from one of the shows has been making the rounds online, and some have used it to mock Madonna over her age.

As NME points out, the video shows Madonna dancing on stage while holding onto a horizontal bar behind her. Comments included, ““I’m glad to see that Madonna has a grab bar so she doesn’t fall,” and, “65-year-old Madonna has to use a bar to dance on stage to prop herself up as she performs a dance routine.”

65 year old Madonna has to use a bar to dance on stage to prop herself up as she performs a dance routine. pic.twitter.com/p75zDZq3LO — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) January 4, 2024

Others, though, noted that the video doesn’t tell the whole story of what was going on. One commenter chimed in, “Dumb asses got jokes, but failed to mention the fact that she’s dancing on a MOVING PLATFORM.” Somebody else wrote, “She is on a thin platform that is moving across the top of the audience! Of course there’s a bar! She’s also clipped onto it!”

At one of her recent shows, Madonna addressed her 2023 health scare, saying, “It’s been a crazy year for me. I didn’t think I was going to make it, neither did my doctors. That’s why I woke up with all of my children sitting around me.”

