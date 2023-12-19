Madonna performed at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center over the weekend, where she addressed her hospitalization that took place back in June. After suffering a bacterial infection, the pop star revealed she was in “an induced coma for 48 hours” at the time.

Thankfully, she had some loved ones by her side through it all, including her Kabbalah teacher. “The only voice I heard was his. I heard him say, ‘Squeeze my hand,'” she said.

Madonna also thanked her close friend, Shavawn, who came to her show to support her.

“There are some very important people in the room tonight that were with me at the hospital,” Madonna added. “There’s one very important woman who dragged me to the hospital… I don’t even remember; I passed out on my bathroom floor and woke up in the ICU… She saved my life.”

“There were a couple of things I thought about when I first became conscious and I saw my six incredible children sitting around me — by the way, I had to almost die to get all my kids in one room,” she continued.

When Madonna’s hospitalization had been announced through her manager, the start of her Celebration Tour was also postponed.

Check out a clip of Madonna’s speech to the crowd below.

