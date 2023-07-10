Madonna DiscOasis New York 2022
Getty Image
Pop

Madonna Has Finally Spoken Out After Spending Time In The ICU Due To A Health Emergency

Late last month, Madonna spent some time in the hospital ICU for what manager Guy Oseary called a “serious bacterial infection.” Thankfully, the updates that followed have been promising. It was reported that she returned home not long after, and over the weekend, she was seen out and about in New York City. Now, for the first time, Madonna herself has shared her own statement about what happened and how she’s doing.

The statement posted on social media today (July 10) reads:

“Thank you for your positive energy, Prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love. I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.

My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.

My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can!

The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe.

I couldn’t be more grateful for your care and support.

Love, M.”

Find Madonna’s post below.

Madonna is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×