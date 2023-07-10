Late last month, Madonna spent some time in the hospital ICU for what manager Guy Oseary called a “serious bacterial infection.” Thankfully, the updates that followed have been promising. It was reported that she returned home not long after, and over the weekend, she was seen out and about in New York City. Now, for the first time, Madonna herself has shared her own statement about what happened and how she’s doing.

The statement posted on social media today (July 10) reads:

“Thank you for your positive energy, Prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love. I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.

My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.

My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can!

The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe.

I couldn’t be more grateful for your care and support.

Love, M.”