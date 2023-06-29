The music world was surprised yesterday (June 28) to learn that over the weekend, Madonna was admitted to the hospital and remained in the ICU for days. Now, we have a positive development: CNN reports that according to “a source with knowledge of the matter,” Madonna was discharged from the hospital and transported to her home in New York by a private ambulance. The source noted, “She’s in the clear.”

“A source” also told People, “She’s back home and feeling better.”

The news of Madonna’s hospital visit was initially shared by Guy Oseary, the pop icon’s longtime manager. In a post shared on Instagram, he explained, “On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

Madonna herself has yet to publicly address the situation. There has also not been an update about the status of Madonna’s upcoming tour. The Celebration Tour was announced in early 2023 and is currently scheduled to start Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on July 15.

