Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka have officially called it quits, according to Tanaka. The background dancer, who was in a relationship with Carey for seven years, confirmed the news via his personal Instagram page.

“Dear friends and fans, with mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together,” Tanaka said. “Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we’ve shared. The memories we’ve created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever.”

Carey first confirmed her relationship with Tanaka back in 2017, following her split from her ex-fiancé, Australian businessman James Packer. But according to Billboard, the two had been working together since 2006, when he joined her on her Adventures Of Mimi Tour.

Thankfully, it appears the two remain on good terms.

“Mariah’s dedication to her family and her commitment to her craft have inspired us during out journey,” Tanaka continued in his statement. “I want to express my love and appreciation for Mariah and her incredible children, whose warmth and kindness have enriched my life in ways words cannot capture.”

You can see Tanaka’s full statement above.