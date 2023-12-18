Every Monday, Billboard unveils the top 10 songs on the latest Hot 100 chart. The most recent rankings, for the chart dated December 23, are out now, so let’s run down who had this week’s biggest hits.

10. Dean Martin — “Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow!” The holiday music takeover is nearly complete as this Dean Martin classic rounds out this week’s top 10. 9. Tate McRae — “Greedy” McRae’s hit is one of just two non-holiday songs remaining on the new Hot 100. This follows her appearance on The Tonight Show last week.

8. The Ronettes — “Sleigh Ride” This is the first time in the top 10 this holiday season for The Ronettes as “Sleigh Ride” bounds from No. 14 last week to No. 8 now. 7. Andy Williams — “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year” Williams had a modest ascent this week, up from No. 8 to No. 7, with his 1963 Christmas hit.

6. Jack Harlow — “Lovin On Me” Once again, Harlow interrupts the holiday party as “Lovin On Me” remains in the top 10 despite the holly jolly season. Speaking of… 5. Burl Ives — “A Holly Jolly Christmas” “A Holly Jolly Christmas” rose to No. 5 this week, so it’s now just one spot away from its all-time high at No. 4.

4. Wham! — “Last Christmas” “Last Christmas,” meanwhile, holds steady at No. 4, a spot that represents its Hot 100 peak. 3. Bobby Helms — “Jingle Bell Rock” Bobby Helms’ tune is also at its all-time high at No. 3, as there are two massive Christmas classics that keep getting in its way.