Music legend Mariah Carey has several No. 1 hits to her credit — 19, to be exact. But one song of hers has proven to stand the test of time. Each year, Carey’s 1994 classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” surges in popularity around the holiday season. The song has proven to be a holiday standard over the 29 years since its original release, and each year, the song seems to break more and more records. This Christmas Eve, the song accomplished yet another milestone.

How many streams did Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ have on Christmas Eve?

According to TMZ, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” was reportedly streamed 23,701,697 times this Christmas Eve. This remarkable feat apparently breaks the record for most Spotify streams in a single day on Christmas Eve.

Last year, Carey broke the record on Christmas Eve when the song was streamed 21,273,357 times.

Additionally, the song reached No. 1 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100, marking the song’s 14th non-consecutive week at the top of the chart.

While this holiday season is wrapping up, Carey took to Instagram to express her gratitude, and teased more looks to come throughout the week.

“Even though it is December 26, Christmas never ends for me (ha ha!),” she said in the post’s caption, “and I will keep sharing some of our festive moments from the past week with you!”