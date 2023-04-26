Meghan Trainor is not holding back about her “nightmare” sex life with her self-described “big boy” husband and former Spy Kids actor, Daryl Sabara. During a recent episode of her Workin’ On It podcast, which she hosts with her brother, she spilled all the dirty details with the special guest Trisha Paytas.

“[It’s] to the point where I’m like ‘Is it all in?’ and he’s like, ‘Just the tip,’” Trainor explained. “And I’m like, ‘I can’t do anymore.’ I don’t know how to fix that.”

She is currently pregnant with the couple’s second child. However, Trainor has been diagnosed with vaginismus, making things tense — whether it’s full eggplant emoji or not. Because of this, the “Lips Are Movin” musician said it “took so long to even consider having sex” with Sabara again after the birth of their son, Riley, in 2021.

“As he would penetrate, I would be like, ‘Ow, ow, ow,’ like, to the point when … I had to ice myself after,” she added.

Later in the episode, Paytas tried to provide some advice about… hopping on top. However, Trainor has tried “every angle” and nothing seems to work, but just makes things worse. “I’m like ‘Please, no, for so many reasons.’ I’m like, ‘Don’t look at me. I don’t like this. This hurts way worse,’” she replied.

The couple’s sex life has raised some eyebrows over the years, after they were spotted leaving a sex shop a while back, but Trainor later said it was a misunderstanding, explaining on TikTok that they were buying for a friend… Who couldn’t buy it online.