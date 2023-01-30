Back in 2018, Meghan Trainor, the musician and TV personality who has appeared on shows like The Voice and the new season of Australian Idol, married Daryl Sabara, the actor who is best known for playing Juni Cortez in the Spy Kids movies. In February 2021, Trainor gave birth to her and Sabara’s first child, a baby boy named Riley. Now, she is once again expecting and has a second kid on the way.

She made the announcement this morning (January 30) on Today, while making a virtual appearance on the show to announce/promote her upcoming book Dear Future Mama (the title being a play on her hit song “Dear Future Husband”). A minute into the segment, Hota Kotb opened a copy of the book they had in studio, which made the pregnancy announcement with photos of Trainor’s ultrasound taped to the inside of the book.

Trainor, who has a hit with her recent single “Made You Look,” also made an announcement post on Instagram:

She also recently shared a TikTok video of herself breaking the news to her family (but not yet revealing to her online audience what the news was):

Meanwhile, press materials describe Trainor’s upcoming book: