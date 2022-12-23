Mike Bahía is embracing the sounds of his hometown Cali, Colombia in his new single “De Qué Manera.” In the retro music video that was released today (December 23), the Colombian singer-songwriter plays a salsa music singer.

Bahía is most known for winning Best New Artist at the 2020 Latin Grammy Awards. Since then, he has amassed global hits like “La Falta” alongside Mexican singer Carin León and “Esta Noche” with his fiancée, fellow Colombian singer Greeicy.

Cali is known as the salsa capital of the world. Many of the best salsa music dancers in the world have come from that city. For “De Qué Manera,” Bahía wanted to tap into the music that’s popular in his hometown. He worked on the sultry love song with Colombian hit-maker Keityn, who is behind hits for Shakira, J Balvin, and Maluma. Bahía also worked in a sample of the salsa music classic “Ya No Es Igual” by Colombian group Two Flow.

“I’m from Cali and I’ve wanted to put out a salsa song for a long time because it’s the music I grew up listening to and I’ve managed to incorporate it into some live songs during my recent concert tours,” Bahía said in a statement. “Many people think that I’m from some other city in Colombia, but I come from Cali, the salsa capital of the world, where salsa is lived and breathed everywhere you go.”

In the “De Qué Manera” video, Bahía dials it back to the eighties. Many happy couples are dancing to his song as he serenades them in a club. In February, Bahía will tour the US with Greeicy. The couple, who became parents to their son Kai earlier this year, will embark on the Amantes Tour: Kai in 2023.

Watch the video above and find the tour dates below.

02/23/2023 — New York, NY @ Colden Auditorium

02/24/2023 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

02/25/2023 — Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center

02/26/2023 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Hall

03/02/2023 — Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

03/03/2023 — Houston, TX @ Arena Theatre

03/04/2023 — Chicago, IL @ Copernicus Center

03/05/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo