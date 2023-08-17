Miley Cyrus ‘Used To Be Young,’ But Not Anymore On Her Upcoming Single

The pop girlies are popping. On Thursday morning, August 17, Selena Gomez announced her first single of the year, “Single Soon,” will release on August 25. Simultaneously, Miley Cyrus gave her “loyal fans” a reason to circle August 25.

Cyrus will drop “Used To Be Young,” her first single since the March arrival of her Endless Summer Vacation album.

“August 25th. USED TO BE YOUNG,” Cyrus captioned an Instagram video. “In celebration of my new single release Endless Summer Vacation (backyard sessions) continues. Aug 24th @ 10pm EDT on ABC. This time with a retrospective interview sharing stories about the first 30 years of my life in honor of U2BY. This song is dedicated to my loyal fans. I love YOU for loving every version of ME. Always, Miley.”

Earlier this week, Cyrus teased the single with billboards featuring the (presumed) lyrics, “I know I used to be crazy. I know I used to be fun. You say I used to be wild. I say I used to be young.”

Per a press release, “Used To Be Young” is something of a companion piece to the ABC television special Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions), set to air on August 24 from 10 to 11 p.m. EST.

“Reimagined from the version which originally aired on Disney+, the special now features a brand new interview as well as music from her latest release Endless Summer Vacation, including her hit single “Flowers,” plus one of her chart-topping classic hits. The new, reimagined special will stream next day on Hulu,” it states.