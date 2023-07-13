Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton sparked a lot of conversation when their collaborative song “Rainbowland” was banned from an annual spring concert at Heyer Elementary School in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Now, according to WISN, Melissa Tempel, the teacher who suggested including “Rainbowland” in the concert, has had her job terminated after a unanimous vote (9-0) by the School District of Waukesha Board of Education, on Wednesday (July 12). They claim she made three violations.

“Ms. Tempel deliberately brought negative attention to the school district because she disagreed with the decision as opposed to following protocol and procedure and I believe that behavior is intolerable,” said Waukesha School District Superintendent Sebert.

“I thought that the fact that the tweet that I made, that ‘Rainbowland’ wasn’t going to be allowed, was something that the public would be really concerned about and that they would be interested in knowing about it,” Tempel said during the hearing.

Back in March, Cyrus reacted to the ban of the song by donating money to an organization called Pride and Less Prejudice through her Happy Hippie Foundation. “To the inspiring first grade students at Heyer Elementary, keep being YOU. We believe in our Happy Hippie heart that you’ll be the ones to brush the judgment and fear aside and make all of us more understanding and accepting,” they wrote on social media.