Miley Cyrus just shared her new album Endless Summer Vacation following the viral success of the infectious lead single “Flowers.” However, not everything is rosy.

The other week, news broke that the board of an elementary school in Wisconsin banned Cyrus’s “Rainbowland,” her collaboration with Dolly Parton, to be performed during the annual spring concert.

They claimed it “could be perceived as controversial” because of lines such as, “Where we’re free to be exactly who we are / Let’s all dig down deep inside / Brush the judgment and fear aside / Make wrong things right / And end the fight.” This censorship sparked a lot of conversation on social media, though neither singers responded.

However, now Cyrus’s Happy Hippie Foundation made posts on social media addressing to the situation by making a generous donation to Pride and Less Prejudice, an organization that “provides free LGBTQ age-appropriate books to classrooms from preschool to third grade,” according to their Twitter.

“To the inspiring first grade students at Heyer Elementary, keep being YOU. We believe in our Happy Hippie heart that you’ll be the ones to brush the judgment and fear aside and make all of us more understanding and accepting,” the tweet read. It continued: “In honor & celebration of your BRIGHT future Happy Hippie is making a donation to @lessprejudice to help make classrooms more inclusive!”