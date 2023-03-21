Miley Cyrus has returned to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for her hit song, “Flowers,” after two weeks away. Cyrus had a six-week reign at No. 1 before being overtaken by The Weeknd and Ariana Grande’s “Die For You” and Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night.”

This now marks the song’s seventh week, continuing the streak as Cyrus’ longest-charting track. She made the right choice also, as it was the lead single from her new album, Endless Summer Vacation — which debuted at No. 3 on Billboard‘s 200 Albums Chart.

‘”Flowers” is spending its third week at No. 1, and as magical as this moment feels, I know it doesn’t happen by chance,” she shared previously about her achievement. “This song and its success represent the power of you! This is your moment, and it’s my honor to be the messenger.”

Additionally, “Flowers” is spending a fifth week atop Billboard‘s Radio Songs chart. It has earned 106.7 million in radio airplay, making it the second-highest weekly total since The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” in 2020.

Stream-wise, it has earned 28.2 million in total, going up 12%, according to the publication.

Other notable chart updates this week include Rema and Selena Gomez’s collab “Calm Down” raising to No. 8 from No. 19. This is Rema’s first Top 10 hit and Gomez’s ninth.

