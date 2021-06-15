It seems Elon Musk and Miley Cyrus got friendly when they were the host and musical guest, respectively, on Saturday Night Live back in May, because Cyrus apparently let him in on one of her biggest secrets: She’s actually Hannah Montana. Musk spilled those Disney Channel beans on Twitter yesterday, which prompted some (fake) outrage from Cyrus.

Musk posted an Anonymous-style image of a person wearing a Guy Fawkes mask that is captioned, “Hannah Montana is actually Miley Cyrus.” A red-faced Cyrus responded, “What the f*ck @elonmusk ?!?! I told you that in confidence! You can build a rocket but can’t keep a damn secret?!?!” Musk went on to insists the slip-up wasn’t his fault, writing, “133T H4X0R got my phone. Nuthin I could do. Sorry babe.”

Aside from presumably spending time together backstage in the week leading up to their shared SNL episode, the pair also appeared in the “Chad On Mars” sketch, with Musk playing himself and Cyrus playing a Space X technician.

Meanwhile, Grimes, who popped up during a Mario-themed sketch on the episode, praised both Cyrus and Musk’s performances, writing on Instagram, “@mileycyrus is good live and so chill! So grateful to the SNL team for being so kind and letting me sneak in as princess peach snd so proud of my beautiful E (which I know will upset the grimes fans so I apologize in advance) but he killed it”