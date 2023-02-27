Miley Cyrus has cornered the market on countdown clocks. Her first one led to the release of “Flowers,” her No. 1 single leading the way for Endless Summer Vacation, her first LP since 2020’s Plastic Hearts.

Cyrus reset the countdown clock on her website last week, and when it hit zero this morning (February 27), we got the full Endless Summer Vacation tracklist ahead of its release next week. The tracklist teaser video — on theme with Cyrus’ initial album teaser trailer from last month — reveals guest appearances from Brandi Carlile (on “Thousand Miles”) and Sia (on “Muddy Feet”).

Carlile performed “The Story” and “The Climb” with Cyrus on the first-ever Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on December 31, 2021, while Sia appeared on the latest edition of the NBC special.

The Endless Summer Vacation rollout has brought endless success so far. “Flowers” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 after shattering a Spotify streaming record, and it’s enjoying its fifth week in the top spot on the new chart dated February 25 — extending its reign as the longest-running No. 1 single of Cyrus’ career.

Flowers is #1 @ Pop Radio for the first time & #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 again for the 5 Week in a row! THANK YOU & I LOVE YOU! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/m8ecCmc0FR — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 21, 2023

When Endless Summer Vacation was announced on January 5, a press release described Cyrus’ forthcoming eighth studio album as “her love letter to LA,” which she recorded in Los Angeles. The record was produced alongside Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike Will Made-It, and Tyler Johnson.

Find the Endless Summer Vacation tracklist below.

1. “Flowers”

2. “Jaded”

3. “Rose Colored Lenses”

4. “Thousand Miles” Feat. Brandi Carlile

5. “You”

6. “Handstand”

7. “River”

8. “Violet Chemistry”

9. “Muddy Feet” Feat. Sia

10. “Wildcard”

11. “Island”

12. “Wonder Woman”

Endless Summer Vacation is out 3/10 via Columbia. Pre-order it here.