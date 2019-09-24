A Man Who Allegedly Wants To Impregnate Miley Cyrus Was Arrested At Her Concert

Miley Cyrus performed in Las Vegas yesterday, and among the many people in attendance was a man named David Rumsey. His presence was not welcomed: TMZ reports that Rumsey was arrested at the show, after Cyrus’ security team noticed the 42-year-old in the audience, because he has allegedly made threats against her previously. Rumsey was arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail on a felony charge of making threats, and is currently in custody.

Rumsey reportedly told Cyrus’ team, “It’s my life’s mission to impregnate Miley.” Indeed, it certainly appears that he has an unsettling fascination with the pop singer.

Rumsey’s Twitter account features many tweets directed at Cyrus, many of which are bizarre. He wrote in a recent one, “in the end of us being together I will give you a world of your own. You’ll help me create it so you’ll own the entire world. Like sim earth but in real life. With us fixing bottom of the ocean we are going to be creating a new galaxy together. I myself can’t wait.” In another, he said, “I feel a party will be having everyone try to talk to me and trying to talk to you might be harder. I know after we are together we can party it up with 2pac, biggie, Prince, Michael Jackson and all those we lost. So any party you might have planned will be more of a pre-party.”

In another tweet, he told Cyrus where to meet him after the Las Vegas show.

In less scary Cyrus news, she, Ariana Grande, and Lana Del Rey recently released their Charlie’s Angels collaboration, “Don’t Call Me Angel.” The track debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.