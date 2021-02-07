Miley Cyrus released her excellent rock-shifted album Plastic Hearts late last year, and given the constraints of the pandemic hasn’t really been able to perform a lot off the songs live since it came out. But during the pre-show activities for the Superbowl today, Miley was finally able to take the stage and air out some of her new material. One of her newer songs, “Night Crawling,” features a cameo from the legend Billy Idol, who managed to show up for an appearance during the performance.

Clad in a magenta and black cheerleader-style outfit, Miley welcomed Idol out onto the stage early into the song, sporting all leather, black and red — complete with black boots. During her performance in Tampa, Billy and Miley also worked in one of Idol’s hits, going straight into “White Wedding” after he joined her for “Night Crawling.” It was a nice moment to see the artists celebrate with songs from their own respective eras, and the chemistry on stage between these two suggests the might have more in store for us — it looked like more than just a studio meetup between two artists. If Billy goes on tour with Miley when that’s finally possible again, I’m definitely interested in that show. Joan Jett also joined her later for their collaboration, “Bad Liar.” Watch above.